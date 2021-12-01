Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Receives $38.54 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.54.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 67.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 550.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 183,500.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the third quarter valued at $66,000. 98.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SHLS stock traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.11. 1,219,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,676,926. Shoals Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.94 and a fifty-two week high of $44.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.22.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Shoals Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 78.16% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $59.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.03 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

