Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.000-$5.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.29 billion-$1.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.23 billion.

SCVL stock opened at $39.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.28. Shoe Carnival has a 12 month low of $17.68 and a 12 month high of $46.21.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.49. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 32.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shoe Carnival will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is currently 7.32%.

SCVL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Shoe Carnival from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Shoe Carnival in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 93.7% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Shoe Carnival by 102.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 229,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,441,000 after buying an additional 116,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 51.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 45,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.27% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

