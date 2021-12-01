Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Bought by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC raised its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 894 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 101.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 271,700 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 38.8% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 594,140 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $869,817,000 after purchasing an additional 165,942 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 60.8% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 414,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $606,046,000 after purchasing an additional 156,824 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 13.6% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,219,318 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,781,399,000 after purchasing an additional 145,795 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Shopify by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 692,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,010,391,000 after acquiring an additional 140,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHOP opened at $1,537.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,482.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,452.59. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,005.14 and a 52 week high of $1,762.92. The company has a current ratio of 13.97, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $191.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.72, a PEG ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.45.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.34. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shopify from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shopify from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,598.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,600.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,626.67.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

