Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Earns “Buy” Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $2,000.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 31.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SHOP. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities initiated coverage on Shopify in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,621.78.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $1,521.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $189.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,482.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,452.59. Shopify has a 12-month low of $1,005.14 and a 12-month high of $1,762.92. The company has a current ratio of 13.97, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Shopify will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 338,945.0% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 339,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 338,945 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 135,577.8% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324,270 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 324,031 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 9,627.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 283,933 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $384,951,000 after buying an additional 281,014 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 594,140 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $869,817,000 after buying an additional 165,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 414,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $606,046,000 after buying an additional 156,824 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

About Shopify

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Read More: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.