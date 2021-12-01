Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Earns “Buy” Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $2,000.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 31.42% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SHOP. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities initiated coverage on Shopify in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,621.78.
Shares of Shopify stock opened at $1,521.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $189.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,482.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,452.59. Shopify has a 12-month low of $1,005.14 and a 12-month high of $1,762.92. The company has a current ratio of 13.97, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 338,945.0% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 339,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 338,945 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 135,577.8% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324,270 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 324,031 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 9,627.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 283,933 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $384,951,000 after buying an additional 281,014 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 594,140 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $869,817,000 after buying an additional 165,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 414,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $606,046,000 after buying an additional 156,824 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.83% of the company’s stock.
About Shopify
Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.
