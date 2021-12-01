Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Marston’s (LON:MARS)

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Marston’s (LON:MARS) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

MARS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Liberum Capital decreased their target price on Marston’s from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Marston’s from GBX 95 ($1.24) to GBX 85 ($1.11) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 105 ($1.37).

The firm has a market capitalization of £429.24 million and a P/E ratio of -3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 376.76, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 77.40. Marston’s has a one year low of GBX 59.35 ($0.78) and a one year high of GBX 105.50 ($1.38).

In other news, insider Ralph Graham Findlay acquired 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, for a total transaction of £19,200 ($25,084.92).

Marston’s Company Profile

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Pubs and Bars, and Brewing segments. It provides cask, kegs, and packaged beers through its six breweries under the Pedigree, Hobgoblin, Wainwright, and Shipyard brands, as well as under the licensed brands, including Estrella Damm.

