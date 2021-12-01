Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Serinus Energy (LON:SENX)

Serinus Energy (LON:SENX)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

The firm has a market capitalization of £18.71 million and a P/E ratio of 5.47. Serinus Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 4.30 ($0.06). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

In other Serinus Energy news, insider Łukasz Rędziniak acquired 342,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £6,840 ($8,936.50).

Serinus Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in Tunisia and Romania. It owns a 100% deemed working interest in the Satu Mare concession covering an area of approximately 729,000 acres situated within the Pannonian Basin, Romania.

