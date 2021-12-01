Short Interest in Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) Increases By 65.7%

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 247,700 shares, a growth of 65.7% from the October 31st total of 149,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Abcam by 6.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 490,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,936,000 after buying an additional 29,046 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Abcam by 4.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,041,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,108,000 after buying an additional 42,371 shares during the period. Bridger Management LLC acquired a new position in Abcam in the third quarter valued at about $2,105,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Abcam by 4.6% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,147,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,262,000 after buying an additional 50,088 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Abcam by 9.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 454,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,215,000 after purchasing an additional 37,516 shares during the period. 10.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABCM opened at $22.66 on Wednesday. Abcam has a 12-month low of $17.14 and a 12-month high of $24.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.68.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Abcam in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abcam from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised Abcam to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Abcam presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

