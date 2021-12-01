Short Interest in Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Increases By 115.1%

Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a growth of 115.1% from the October 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AFLYY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air France-KLM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $5.00.

Shares of AFLYY opened at $4.18 on Wednesday. Air France-KLM has a 12 month low of $4.15 and a 12 month high of $6.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.85 and its 200-day moving average is $4.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.55.

Air France-KLM SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. Its activities include cargo, aeronautics maintenance, and other air transport related activities, such as catering and charter services. The firm operates through the following segments: Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other.

