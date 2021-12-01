Short Interest in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP) Grows By 44.7%

American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 44.7% from the October 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Finance Trust stock. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Finance Trust were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

NASDAQ AFINP opened at $26.27 on Wednesday. American Finance Trust has a 1 year low of $24.70 and a 1 year high of $27.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.72 and its 200 day moving average is $26.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.4688 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%.

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

