Short Interest in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) Declines By 63.9%

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, a drop of 63.9% from the October 31st total of 67,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSE FINS opened at $16.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.09. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 1-year low of $16.35 and a 1-year high of $18.53.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FINS. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 124.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,143,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,567,000 after purchasing an additional 634,947 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,072,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $693,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 254,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,577,000 after acquiring an additional 21,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 691.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 14,383 shares during the last quarter.

