Short Interest in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) Declines By 63.9%

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, a drop of 63.9% from the October 31st total of 67,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
NYSE FINS opened at $16.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.09. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 1-year low of $16.35 and a 1-year high of $18.53.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th.
About Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust
