Short Interest in Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Increases By 113.5%

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 113.5% from the October 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.96. 70,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,573. The stock has a market cap of $134.35 million, a P/E ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.15. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.56 and a 1-year high of $10.48.

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. Armata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 594.94% and a negative return on equity of 90.20%. Analysts anticipate that Armata Pharmaceuticals will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Armata Pharmaceuticals by 928.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 18,570 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Armata Pharmaceuticals by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 48,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in Armata Pharmaceuticals by 134.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 113,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Armata Pharmaceuticals by 121.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 91,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for the treatment of drug-resistant bacterial infections. The company was founded on May 9, 2019 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

