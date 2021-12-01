Short Interest in Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Increases By 113.5%

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 113.5% from the October 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.96. 70,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,573. The stock has a market cap of $134.35 million, a P/E ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.15. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.56 and a 1-year high of $10.48.
Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. Armata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 594.94% and a negative return on equity of 90.20%. Analysts anticipate that Armata Pharmaceuticals will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.
Armata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for the treatment of drug-resistant bacterial infections. The company was founded on May 9, 2019 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.
