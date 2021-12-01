Short Interest in AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVVH) Decreases By 51.0%

AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVVH) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,800 shares, a decline of 51.0% from the October 31st total of 162,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,756,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS AVVH opened at 0.03 on Wednesday. AVVAA World Health Care Products has a one year low of 0.00 and a one year high of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is 0.04.
AVVAA World Health Care Products Company Profile
