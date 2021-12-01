Short Interest in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Rises By 134.4%

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,200 shares, a growth of 134.4% from the October 31st total of 41,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 805,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSE:BIGZ traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.92. 2,658,749 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,642. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a 52 week low of $15.58 and a 52 week high of $23.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.99.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,609,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918,930 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,194,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,723,000 after buying an additional 23,363 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 15.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,454,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,329,000 after buying an additional 194,126 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 1,659.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,064,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,627,000 after buying an additional 1,004,344 shares during the period. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the third quarter valued at about $9,654,000.
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Trust is a newly organized, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company with no operating history. The Trust’s investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation.§ The Trust will invest primarily in equity securities issued by mid- and small-capitalization companies that BlackRock Advisors, LLC (the “Advisor”) believes have above-average earnings growth potential.
