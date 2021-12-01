Short Interest in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Rises By 134.4%

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,200 shares, a growth of 134.4% from the October 31st total of 41,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 805,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:BIGZ traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.92. 2,658,749 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,642. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a 52 week low of $15.58 and a 52 week high of $23.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.99.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Philip Henry Ruvinsky bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.09 per share, for a total transaction of $38,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the portfolio manager now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,071. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,609,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918,930 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,194,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,723,000 after buying an additional 23,363 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 15.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,454,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,329,000 after buying an additional 194,126 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 1,659.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,064,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,627,000 after buying an additional 1,004,344 shares during the period. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the third quarter valued at about $9,654,000.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Trust is a newly organized, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company with no operating history. The Trust’s investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation.§ The Trust will invest primarily in equity securities issued by mid- and small-capitalization companies that BlackRock Advisors, LLC (the “Advisor”) believes have above-average earnings growth potential.

