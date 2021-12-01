Short Interest in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Drops By 50.1%

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, a drop of 50.1% from the October 31st total of 54,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 418.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,067 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000.

Shares of BLW stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $16.92. 66,393 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,096. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $17.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.13.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.098 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 13, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

