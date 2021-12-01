Short Interest in Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF) Decreases By 47.5%

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,900 shares, a decrease of 47.5% from the October 31st total of 104,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 549.0 days.

Shares of Brunello Cucinelli stock opened at $64.90 on Wednesday. Brunello Cucinelli has a 1 year low of $53.01 and a 1 year high of $64.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.60.

Get Brunello Cucinelli alerts:

Brunello Cucinelli Company Profile

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of clothing, accessories, and lifestyle products in Italy, Europe, North America, China, and internationally. The company offers women's collection, including coats and jackets, dresses, knitwear, t-shirts and tops, shirts, skirts, pants, denim, travel wear, sneakers, high-boots, loafers and flat shoes, sandals, leather goods, jewelry, scarves, other accessories, mini bags and clutches, crossbody bags and backpacks, and handbags and shoppers.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Brunello Cucinelli Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunello Cucinelli and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.