Short Interest in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:CACG) Drops By 40.0%

ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:CACG) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the October 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CACG opened at $50.88 on Wednesday. ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF has a 12 month low of $42.08 and a 12 month high of $53.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.05 and a 200-day moving average of $50.13.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:CACG) by 478.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

