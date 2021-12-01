Short Interest in Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Decreases By 52.3%

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a decrease of 52.3% from the October 31st total of 2,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 512,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

CLSD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.95.

Shares of Clearside Biomedical stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $3.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,848. The company has a market capitalization of $220.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.73. Clearside Biomedical has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $7.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.03.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 161.73% and a negative net margin of 652.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLSD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 61.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 11,692 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,011,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,068,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 51.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 265,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 90,437 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 200.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 79,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 53,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 169.8% in the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 66,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 41,892 shares in the last quarter. 33.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy.

