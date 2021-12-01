Short Interest in Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Increases By 140.0%

Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 140.0% from the October 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Close Brothers Group stock opened at $34.45 on Wednesday. Close Brothers Group has a 12 month low of $34.42 and a 12 month high of $53.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.36 and its 200-day moving average is $43.22.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $1.6292 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.
Close Brothers Group Company Profile
Close Brothers Group Plc operates as a merchant banking group, which provides lending, deposit taking, securities trading and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Finance, Commercial Finance, Property Finance, Securities, and Asset Management. The Retail Finance segment provides loans to predominantly retail customers, through a network of intermediaries.
