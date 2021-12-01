Short Interest in Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Increases By 140.0%

Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 140.0% from the October 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Close Brothers Group stock opened at $34.45 on Wednesday. Close Brothers Group has a 12 month low of $34.42 and a 12 month high of $53.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.36 and its 200-day moving average is $43.22.

Get Close Brothers Group alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $1.6292 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Investec raised Close Brothers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Close Brothers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Close Brothers Group Company Profile

Close Brothers Group Plc operates as a merchant banking group, which provides lending, deposit taking, securities trading and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Finance, Commercial Finance, Property Finance, Securities, and Asset Management. The Retail Finance segment provides loans to predominantly retail customers, through a network of intermediaries.

Further Reading: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.