Short Interest in COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Decreases By 40.4%

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decline of 40.4% from the October 31st total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

CICOY stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.50. The stock had a trading volume of 40,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,549. COSCO SHIPPING has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $14.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.86.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of COSCO SHIPPING from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business, Container Terminal Business, and Corporate and Other Operations segments.

