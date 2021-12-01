Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) Declines By 53.3%

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,400 shares, a drop of 53.3% from the October 31st total of 176,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 526,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000.

Shares of EXG traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.11. The company had a trading volume of 691,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,815. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.34. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 1-year low of $8.23 and a 1-year high of $10.81.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.0689 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.18%.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund acts as closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide current income and gains with an objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

