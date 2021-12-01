Short Interest in Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD) Grows By 118.8%

Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,100 shares, an increase of 118.8% from the October 31st total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQD. Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,080,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,611,000 after buying an additional 472,550 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 491,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after buying an additional 105,991 shares in the last quarter. Finepoint Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,437,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,949,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,656,000. 60.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EQD remained flat at $$9.83 during midday trading on Wednesday. 19,550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,023. Equity Distribution Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $11.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.83.

Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

