Short Interest in Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) Drops By 33.2%

Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 681,400 shares, a decline of 33.2% from the October 31st total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 284,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of FOA opened at $4.10 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.02. Finance Of America Companies has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). On average, analysts anticipate that Finance Of America Companies will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in Finance Of America Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $590,081,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Finance Of America Companies by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,830,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,062,000 after buying an additional 86,128 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in Finance Of America Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,156,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Finance Of America Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,923,000. Finally, Arrow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Finance Of America Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,816,000.

Several research firms have weighed in on FOA. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Finance Of America Companies from $13.50 to $10.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Finance Of America Companies in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Finance Of America Companies in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Finance Of America Companies from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Finance Of America Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Finance Of America Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.75.

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company provides residential mortgages, reverse mortgages, and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network, and digital channels. It also offers complementary lending services to enhance the customer experience, as well as capital markets and portfolio management services to optimize distribution to investors.

