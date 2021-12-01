Short Interest in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) Increases By 132.3%

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,100 shares, a growth of 132.3% from the October 31st total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:IFV traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $22.41. The company had a trading volume of 282,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,615. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a twelve month low of $20.89 and a twelve month high of $25.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.86.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 41,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 27,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 325,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,399,000 after purchasing an additional 126,099 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 107,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 10,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $530,000.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.