Short Interest in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) Increases By 132.3%

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,100 shares, a growth of 132.3% from the October 31st total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:IFV traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $22.41. The company had a trading volume of 282,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,615. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a twelve month low of $20.89 and a twelve month high of $25.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.86.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%.
