Short Interest in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Expands By 139.7%

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,460,000 shares, an increase of 139.7% from the October 31st total of 3,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 25.6 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FTS. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortis during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fortis by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Fortis by 734.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fortis by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fortis during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. 46.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FTS traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.93. 7,414 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,675. Fortis has a 1 year low of $38.49 and a 1 year high of $47.02. The company has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.20.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortis will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.4248 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.52%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FTS. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Fortis from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Fortis from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Fortis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.09.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

