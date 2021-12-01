Short Interest in Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV) Grows By 136.8%

Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 136.8% from the October 31st total of 1,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 39,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FMIV traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.76. 29 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,110. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.77. Forum Merger IV has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $9.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Forum Merger IV in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forum Merger IV in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Forum Merger IV in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $586,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Forum Merger IV in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $732,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Forum Merger IV by 1,904,820.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 95,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 95,241 shares during the period. 42.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forum Merger IV Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

