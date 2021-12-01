Short Interest in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA) Expands By 125.1%

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,000 shares, an increase of 125.1% from the October 31st total of 27,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

HERA stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.82. The stock had a trading volume of 163,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,153. FTAC Hera Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $10.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.77.

Get FTAC Hera Acquisition alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $19,500,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $254,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $195,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $975,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $2,437,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for FTAC Hera Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAC Hera Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.