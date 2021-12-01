Short Interest in Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNY) Declines By 50.0%

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
FJTNY traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.07. 3,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,984. Fuji Media has a 1 year low of $4.89 and a 1 year high of $6.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.46.
About Fuji Media
