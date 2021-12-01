Short Interest in Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNY) Declines By 50.0%

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

FJTNY traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.07. 3,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,984. Fuji Media has a 1 year low of $4.89 and a 1 year high of $6.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.46.

About Fuji Media

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of television broadcasting services. It operates through the following segments: Media and Contents, Urban Development and Tourism, and Others. The Media and Contents segment deals with the production of broadcast programs, movies, animations, games, and events as well as the sale of video and music software.

