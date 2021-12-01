Short Interest in Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX) Grows By 182.9%

Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 458,800 shares, a growth of 182.9% from the October 31st total of 162,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 171,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Global X Cannabis ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Global X Cannabis ETF by 58.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Global X Cannabis ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Cannabis ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000.

Shares of POTX opened at $7.27 on Wednesday. Global X Cannabis ETF has a 12-month low of $6.97 and a 12-month high of $29.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.97.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cannabis ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cannabis ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.