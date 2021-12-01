Short Interest in Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) Expands By 166.7%

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 166.7% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
HLTOY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Hellenic Telecommunications Organization from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Hellenic Telecommunications Organization from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Hellenic Telecommunications Organization in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hellenic Telecommunications Organization in a research report on Monday, November 15th.
Shares of HLTOY opened at $8.64 on Wednesday. Hellenic Telecommunications Organization has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $9.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
About Hellenic Telecommunications Organization
Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA engages in the provision of telecommunication services. The firm offers fixed-line television and mobile telecommunication services, including voice, broadband, data and leased lines. The company was founded on January 01, 1986 is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.
