Short Interest in Highlands REIT, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HHDS) Expands By 137.2%

Highlands REIT, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HHDS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, an increase of 137.2% from the October 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Highlands REIT stock remained flat at $$0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Highlands REIT has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.12.

About Highlands REIT

Highlands REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of non-core assets of the former parent of the company. It operates through the following four segments: Net Lease, Retail, Multi-Tenant Office, and Multi-Family. The Net Lease segment consists single-tenant office, industrial assets, and correctional facility.

