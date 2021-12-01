Short Interest in Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) Expands By 45.6%

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 157,800 shares, a growth of 45.6% from the October 31st total of 108,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMTE traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.11. The stock had a trading volume of 55,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,940. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Integrated Media Technology has a 1 year low of $3.31 and a 1 year high of $10.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.00.

In other news, major shareholder Ying Chiu Herbert Lee sold 1,685,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $3,707,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integrated Media Technology in the second quarter worth about $118,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integrated Media Technology in the first quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Integrated Media Technology in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Integrated Media Technology Company Profile

Integrated Media Technology Ltd. is a technology investment, product development and distribution company. It engages in developing, manufacturing and distributing of 3-dimension display equipment and wholesales audio products. The firm focuses on the business activities in the sale and distribution of autostereoscopic 3D display, 3D conversion equipment and software, development and sale of 3D autostereoscopic technology and provision of 3D consultancy services.

