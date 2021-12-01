Short Interest in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI) Grows By 118.0%

Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a growth of 118.0% from the October 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $664,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PUI opened at $33.48 on Wednesday. Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $30.25 and a 12 month high of $35.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.67 and a 200-day moving average of $33.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.216 per share. This is an increase from Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

About Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Utilities Portfolio (Fund) is based on the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index).

