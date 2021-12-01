Short Interest in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR) Drops By 58.3%

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 58.3% from the October 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

KBWR stock traded down $0.77 on Wednesday, reaching $61.53. 2,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,039. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.76 and a 200-day moving average of $61.27. Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF has a twelve month low of $42.62 and a twelve month high of $67.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.369 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,654,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,377,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 349.7% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 13,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 6,956 shares during the last quarter.

