Short Interest in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR) Drops By 58.3%

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 58.3% from the October 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
KBWR stock traded down $0.77 on Wednesday, reaching $61.53. 2,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,039. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.76 and a 200-day moving average of $61.27. Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF has a twelve month low of $42.62 and a twelve month high of $67.59.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.369 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.
See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?
