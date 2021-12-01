Short Interest in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Grows By 51.1%

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 587,600 shares, a growth of 51.1% from the October 31st total of 388,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,074,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000.

NASDAQ IUSB traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.95. 12,722 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,651,197. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.39. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $52.48 and a 52 week high of $54.71.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st.

