Short Interest in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Expands By 152.7%

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 791,000 shares, an increase of 152.7% from the October 31st total of 313,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 384,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

In other news, Director Erik B. Daugbjerg acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.58 per share, for a total transaction of $135,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRP. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 282.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 425,555 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,013,000 after acquiring an additional 314,297 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 1,377.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 336,497 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after buying an additional 313,720 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,236,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,841 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after buying an additional 173,984 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 299,306 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after buying an additional 145,753 shares during the period. 38.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on KRP shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimbell Royalty Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

Shares of NYSE:KRP traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,131. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 52 week low of $7.07 and a 52 week high of $15.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $835.29 million, a PE ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 1.87.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.08). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 53.06% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.64%. This is a positive change from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -92.50%.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

