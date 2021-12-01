Short Interest in Mayne Pharma Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MAYNF) Rises By 111.7%

Mayne Pharma Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MAYNF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,958,500 shares, a growth of 111.7% from the October 31st total of 925,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 93.3 days.

OTCMKTS MAYNF traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,553. Mayne Pharma Group has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.24.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Mayne Pharma Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.35 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

Mayne Pharma Group Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of proprietary and generic products. It operates through the following segments: Generic Products, Specialty Brands, Metrics Contract Services, and Mayne Pharma International. The Generic Products segment involves in the manufacture and distribution of generic and branded pharmaceutical products.

