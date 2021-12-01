Short Interest in Mayne Pharma Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MAYNF) Rises By 111.7%

Posted by on Dec 1st, 2021

Mayne Pharma Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MAYNF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,958,500 shares, a growth of 111.7% from the October 31st total of 925,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 93.3 days.

OTCMKTS MAYNF traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,553. Mayne Pharma Group has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.24.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Mayne Pharma Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.35 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

Mayne Pharma Group Company Profile

Mayne Pharma Group Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of proprietary and generic products. It operates through the following segments: Generic Products, Specialty Brands, Metrics Contract Services, and Mayne Pharma International. The Generic Products segment involves in the manufacture and distribution of generic and branded pharmaceutical products.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Mayne Pharma Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mayne Pharma Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.