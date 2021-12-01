Short Interest in Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) Drops By 62.0%

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 696,200 shares, a drop of 62.0% from the October 31st total of 1,830,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 707,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NERV stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,713. The stock has a market cap of $41.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.91. Minerva Neurosciences has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $4.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.46.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Minerva Neurosciences will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the third quarter worth $29,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 26.0% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 480,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 99,141 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 9.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 43,034 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 33.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 143,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 35,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the third quarter worth $85,000. 64.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

