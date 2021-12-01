Short Interest in Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) Declines By 57.5%

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,800 shares, a decrease of 57.5% from the October 31st total of 225,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 596,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NM traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.70. 151,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,724. Navios Maritime has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $15.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.99. The firm has a market cap of $74.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.04.

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The shipping company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.42. Navios Maritime had a negative net margin of 16.22% and a negative return on equity of 247.17%. The company had revenue of $143.62 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navios Maritime in the first quarter valued at $107,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Navios Maritime in the third quarter valued at $76,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Navios Maritime during the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Navios Maritime during the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Navios Maritime during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.57% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Company Profile

Navios Maritime Holdings, Inc is a seaborne shipping and logistics company, which engages on the transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. It operates through the Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business segments. The Dry Bulk Vessel Operations segment transports and handles bulk cargoes through the ownership, operation, and trading of vessels, freight, and forward freight agreements.

