Short Interest in Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDF) Expands By 55.3%

Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 286,100 shares, an increase of 55.3% from the October 31st total of 184,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,861.0 days.

OTCMKTS OCLDF remained flat at $$10.58 on Wednesday. Orica has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $11.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.06.

About Orica

Orica Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of commercial explosives and blasting systems. It operates through the following segments: Australia, Pacific, and Asia; North America; Latin America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Minova; Auxiliaries; and Global Support. The Australia, Pacific, and Asia; North America; Latin America; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa segment involves in the supply of commercial explosives and blasting systems including technical services and solutions to the mining and infrastructure markets, and supply of mining chemicals including sodium cyanide for gold extraction.

