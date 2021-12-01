Short Interest in Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDF) Expands By 55.3%

Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 286,100 shares, an increase of 55.3% from the October 31st total of 184,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,861.0 days.
OTCMKTS OCLDF remained flat at $$10.58 on Wednesday. Orica has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $11.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.06.
