Short Interest in Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Increases By 175.0%

Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 175.0% from the October 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.3 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OLCLY shares. Citigroup raised Oriental Land from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oriental Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Oriental Land in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of OLCLY stock opened at $32.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.14. Oriental Land has a fifty-two week low of $27.15 and a fifty-two week high of $34.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -160.49 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. engages in the operation and management of leisure facilities. It operates through the following segments: Theme Parks, Hotels and Others. The Theme Parks segment operates Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme parks. The Hotels segment manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Disney Ambassador Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, and Palm & Fountain Terrace Hotel.

