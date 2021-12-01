Short Interest in PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Drops By 65.2%

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,500 shares, a drop of 65.2% from the October 31st total of 300,700 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

In related news, President John Douglas Schick sold 77,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.37, for a total value of $105,581.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Simon G. Kukes acquired 128,252 shares of PEDEVCO stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.23 per share, with a total value of $157,749.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 327,378 shares of company stock worth $439,784 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Get PEDEVCO alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PED. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PEDEVCO during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in PEDEVCO during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in PEDEVCO by 152.9% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 65,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 39,639 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of PEDEVCO in the second quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PEDEVCO in the first quarter worth $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:PED traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.09. 1,052,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,492,873. PEDEVCO has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $3.50. The firm has a market cap of $91.79 million, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 0.86.

About PEDEVCO

PEDEVCO Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It focuses on oil and natural gas shale plays and conventional oil and natural gas plays. The company was founded by Frank C. Ingriselli in September 2000 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for PEDEVCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PEDEVCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.