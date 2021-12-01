Short Interest in Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SUVPF) Grows By 71.5%

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SUVPF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,900 shares, an increase of 71.5% from the October 31st total of 42,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 729.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SUVPF traded up $6.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $671.16. 14 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $421.25 and a 1 year high of $736.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $634.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $586.31.

Get Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Sartorius AG provides solutions for the biopharmaceutical research and industry. It operates through the following segments: Groups; Bioprocess Solutions (BPS); and Lab Products and Service (LPS). The Group segment produces and markets instruments and consumables as well as related services in its segments BPS and LPS.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.