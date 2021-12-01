Short Interest in ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB) Grows By 60.9%

ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, an increase of 60.9% from the October 31st total of 13,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empyrean Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of ScION Tech Growth II in the third quarter worth $17,550,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ScION Tech Growth II by 105.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,289,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,572,000 after purchasing an additional 663,124 shares during the period. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ScION Tech Growth II in the second quarter worth $9,326,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in ScION Tech Growth II in the second quarter worth $8,407,000. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ScION Tech Growth II during the second quarter valued at $6,790,000.

Get ScION Tech Growth II alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SCOB opened at $9.82 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.72. ScION Tech Growth II has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.69.

ScION Tech Growth II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology-enabled businesses that offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services in the financial services sector.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for ScION Tech Growth II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScION Tech Growth II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.