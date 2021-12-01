Short Interest in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) Grows By 201.5%

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, an increase of 201.5% from the October 31st total of 467,600 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of IPOF stock opened at $10.47 on Wednesday. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $17.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.25.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,237,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $355,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,105,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,768,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,552,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

