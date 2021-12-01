Short Interest in Superdry plc (OTCMKTS:SEPGY) Decreases By 33.3%

Superdry plc (OTCMKTS:SEPGY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SEPGY opened at $3.45 on Wednesday. Superdry has a 52 week low of $2.84 and a 52 week high of $6.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Superdry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

Superdry Plc engages in the design and sale of clothing and accessories through multiple routes to market, including retail, wholesale, and online. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale. The Retail segment is comprised of operation of UK, Republic of Ireland, European and USA stores, concessions, and all internet sites.

