Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Shares Gap Down to $22.00

Shares of Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.00, but opened at $21.00. Silence Therapeutics shares last traded at $21.00, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands.
Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silence Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.08 and its 200-day moving average is $24.16.
About Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN)
Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.
Further Reading: Resistance Level
Receive News & Ratings for Silence Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silence Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.