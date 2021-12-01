Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Shares Gap Down to $22.00

Shares of Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.00, but opened at $21.00. Silence Therapeutics shares last traded at $21.00, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silence Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.08 and its 200-day moving average is $24.16.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Silence Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Silence Therapeutics were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

About Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN)

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

