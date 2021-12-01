SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) Short Interest Up 50.9% in November

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a growth of 50.9% from the October 31st total of 10,800 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 616,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

In related news, major shareholder Ault Global Holdings, Inc. purchased 9,900 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.31 per share, for a total transaction of $52,569.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 44.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SilverSun Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SilverSun Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $399,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SilverSun Technologies by 241.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 10,604 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of SilverSun Technologies by 123.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 23,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 12,886 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SilverSun Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. 28.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SilverSun Technologies stock opened at $4.73 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.97. SilverSun Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 1.52.

SilverSun Technologies Company Profile

SilverSun Technologies, Inc is a business application, technology and consulting company. It is engaged in providing transformative business management solutions, technologies and professional consulting services to small and medium-sized businesses in the manufacturing, distribution and service industries.

