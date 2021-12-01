Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.92 Per Share

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) – Analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for Simmons First National in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 30th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.92 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.02. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. Simmons First National had a net margin of 31.64% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $193.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SFNC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Simmons First National to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday.

NASDAQ:SFNC opened at $29.11 on Wednesday. Simmons First National has a one year low of $19.44 and a one year high of $33.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.16.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 1,034.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 364,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,698,000 after purchasing an additional 332,485 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 107,217.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 31,093 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Simmons First National by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 254,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,474,000 after buying an additional 57,924 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Simmons First National by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Simmons First National in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 24.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Paul D. Kanneman sold 5,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $173,897.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is 28.35%.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

