Simon Dray Acquires 20,000 Shares of The Alumasc Group plc (LON:ALU) Stock

The Alumasc Group plc (LON:ALU) insider Simon Dray acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.74) per share, with a total value of £42,000 ($54,873.27).

The Alumasc Group stock opened at GBX 222.50 ($2.91) on Wednesday. The Alumasc Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 105 ($1.37) and a 52 week high of GBX 288.16 ($3.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.93, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £80.40 million and a P/E ratio of 10.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 233.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 240.17.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of GBX 6.25 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.69%. This is a boost from The Alumasc Group’s previous dividend of $3.25. The Alumasc Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.25%.

The Alumasc Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells building products, systems, and solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Middle East, the Far East, and internationally. It offers integrated roofing and walling solutions, including solar shading, architectural screening, and balcony and balustrading systems; water management solutions to manage and attenuate water; and housebuilding products.

