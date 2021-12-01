Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $10.73

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.73 and last traded at $11.10, with a volume of 16362 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.42.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Singular Genomics Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Singular Genomics Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 60.80 and a quick ratio of 46.48.

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OMIC. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,417,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,305,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,810,000. 37.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC)

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. It manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits; and offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution.

